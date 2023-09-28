Maxim Group Upgrades Cyclo Therapeutics Inc - (CYTH)

Fintel reports that on September 27, 2023, Maxim Group upgraded their outlook for Cyclo Therapeutics Inc - (NASDAQ:CYTH) from Hold to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 264.29% Upside

As of March 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cyclo Therapeutics Inc - is 5.10. The forecasts range from a low of 5.05 to a high of $5.25. The average price target represents an increase of 264.29% from its latest reported closing price of 1.40.

The projected annual revenue for Cyclo Therapeutics Inc - is 3MM, an increase of 220.42%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.00.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 22 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cyclo Therapeutics Inc -. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 4.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CYTH is 0.00%, a decrease of 89.58%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 53.73% to 456K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 177K shares representing 0.91% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 100K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 52K shares, representing an increase of 47.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CYTH by 228.69% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 80K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 71K shares, representing an increase of 11.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CYTH by 103.60% over the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 28K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28K shares, representing a decrease of 1.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CYTH by 13.53% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 18K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Cyclo Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing life-changing medicines through science and innovation for patients and families suffering from disease. The Company’s Trappsol® Cyclo™, an orphan drug designated product in the United States and Europe, is the subject of three ongoing formal clinical trials for Niemann-Pick Disease Type C, a rare and fatal genetic disease, (ClinicalTrials.gov NCT02939547, NCT02912793 and NCT03893071). The company is planning an early phase clinical trial using Trappsol® Cyclo™ intravenously in Alzheimer’s Disease based on encouraging data from an Expanded Access program for late-onset Alzheimer’s Disease (NCT03624842). Additional indications for the active ingredient in Trappsol® Cyclo™ are in development.

