Maxar Technologies (MAXR) Declares $0.01 Dividend

Maxar Technologies said on March 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.01 per share ($0.04 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.01 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of March 14, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of March 15, 2023 will receive the payment on March 31, 2023.

At the current share price of $51.25 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.08%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.25%, the lowest has been 0.08%, and the highest has been 0.90%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.20 (n=189).

The current dividend yield is 0.88 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.02. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.43% Downside

As of March 3, 2023, the average one-year price target for Maxar Technologies is $45.39. The forecasts range from a low of $32.32 to a high of $55.65. The average price target represents a decrease of 11.43% from its latest reported closing price of $51.25.

The projected annual revenue for Maxar Technologies is $1,965MM, an increase of 22.43%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.61.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 520 funds or institutions reporting positions in Maxar Technologies. This is an increase of 69 owner(s) or 15.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MAXR is 0.47%, an increase of 102.39%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.33% to 70,803K shares. The put/call ratio of MAXR is 0.45, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Boston Partners holds 2,952K shares representing 3.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,377K shares, representing a decrease of 14.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAXR by 99.91% over the last quarter.

Simcoe Capital Management holds 2,790K shares representing 3.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,132K shares, representing a decrease of 12.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MAXR by 63.89% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,144K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,084K shares, representing an increase of 2.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MAXR by 162.64% over the last quarter.

JVMAX - John Hancock Disciplined Value Mid Cap Fund holds 2,007K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,287K shares, representing a decrease of 13.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MAXR by 120.16% over the last quarter.

Douglas Lane & Associates holds 1,958K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,848K shares, representing an increase of 5.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MAXR by 164.94% over the last quarter.

Maxar Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Maxar is a trusted partner and innovator in Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. Maxar delivers disruptive value to government and commercial customers to help them monitor, understand and navigate a changing planet; deliver global broadband communications; and explore and advance the use of space. Maxar's 4,000 team members in 20 global locations are inspired to harness the potential of space to help customers create a better world.

