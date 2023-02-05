Materion (MTRN) Declares $0.12 Dividend

Materion said on February 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share ($0.50 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 22, 2023 will receive the payment on March 10, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.12 per share.

At the current share price of $90.99 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.55%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.72%, the lowest has been 0.52%, and the highest has been 1.40%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.13 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.33 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.13. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.14%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.24% Upside

As of February 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Materion is $97.58. The forecasts range from a low of $92.92 to a high of $105.00. The average price target represents an increase of 7.24% from its latest reported closing price of $90.99.

The projected annual revenue for Materion is $1,834MM, an increase of 6.64%. The projected annual EPS is $5.80, an increase of 54.47%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 513 funds or institutions reporting positions in Materion. This is a decrease of 19 owner(s) or 3.57%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:MTRN is 0.2463%, an increase of 16.8360%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.91% to 23,827K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,503,337 shares representing 7.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,436,154 shares, representing an increase of 4.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTRN by 15.28% over the last quarter.

Standard Life Aberdeen holds 624,926 shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 735,132 shares, representing a decrease of 17.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTRN by 11.65% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 613,386 shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 606,706 shares, representing an increase of 1.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTRN by 14.35% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 521,233 shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 514,290 shares, representing an increase of 1.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTRN by 14.67% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 501,343 shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 516,931 shares, representing a decrease of 3.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTRN by 12.23% over the last quarter.

Materion Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Materion Corporation is headquartered in Mayfield Heights, Ohio. The Company, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, supplies highly engineered advanced enabling materials to global markets. Its unique product portfolio includes high performance alloys, beryllium products, clad metal strip, composite metals, ceramics, inorganic chemicals, microelectronics packaging materials, precision optics, thin film coatings, and thin film deposition materials.

