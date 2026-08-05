MATERION Corp Q2 Income Advances

(RTTNews) - MATERION Corp (MTRN) revealed a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $38.75 million, or $1.84 per share. This compares with $25.14 million, or $1.21 per share, last year.

Excluding items, MATERION Corp reported adjusted earnings of $40.1 million or $1.90 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 42.2% to $613.91 million from $431.67 million last year.

MATERION Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $38.75 Mln. vs. $25.14 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.84 vs. $1.21 last year. -Revenue: $613.91 Mln vs. $431.67 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 6.80 To $ 7.20

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