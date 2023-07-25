Mashinsky's Arrest, Ripple Ruling, Etc.

I was on vacation for the last week-and-a-half but before I left, I sent a list of things to watch for to my colleagues that in hindsight, was wholly inadequate. Anyway, here's my effort to catch up.

You’re reading State of Crypto, a CoinDesk newsletter looking at the intersection of cryptocurrency and government. Click here to sign up for future editions.

Rulings, arrests and bills

The narrative

It was a really busy [checks notes] 11 days, huh?

Why it matters

The legal and regulatory aspects of the crypto ecosystem continue to evolve.

Breaking it down

I was on vacation for a bit. Here is a list of things that happened in crypto regulatory land in that time (that I've seen):

What'd I miss? Shoot me an email.

Stories you may have missed

This week

Tuesday

15:00 UTC (11:00 a.m. EDT) There was a status conference hearing for Alex Mashinsky of Celsius.

Wednesday

14:00 UTC (10:00 a.m. EDT) The House Financial Services Committee will mark up a number of crypto-related bills, including the Financial Innovation and Technology for the 21st Century Act, the Clarity for Payment Stablecoins Act and the Blockchain Regulatory Certainty Act.

18:00 UTC (2:00 p.m. EDT) The federal court overseeing Sam Bankman-Fried’s criminal trial will hold a hearing on DOJ allegations he’s attempting to tamper with Caroline Ellison, Alameda’s former CEO.

18:00 UTC (2:00 p.m. EDT) The Federal Reserve will announce the results of its next Federal Open Markets Commission (FOMC) meeting – namely, whether it will continue to raise interest rates.

Thursday

12:15 UTC (2:15 p.m. CEST) The European Central Bank will announce its own decision on interest rates.

13:00 UTC (9:00 a.m. EDT) The House Financial Services Committee will hold a markup on stablecoin legislation.

14:00 UTC (10:00 a.m. EDT) The House Agriculture Committee will hold a markup on the Financial Innovation and Technology Act.

Elsewhere:

( Forbes ) FTX loaned $50 million to Deltec Bank in 2021, the Bahamian financial institution that also works with Tether.

FTX loaned $50 million to Deltec Bank in 2021, the Bahamian financial institution that also works with Tether. ( RÚV ) The Icelandic National Broadcasting Service set up some cameras to livestream the eruption of a volcano. It’s spectacular.

The Icelandic National Broadcasting Service set up some cameras to livestream the eruption of a volcano. It’s spectacular. (The New York Times) This profile from a month ago looks at Kyle Roche, the disgraced(?) lawyer formerly of Roche Freedman, who was dropped from the firm and kicked out of several cases after being caught on video boasting about his work for Ava Labs.

If you’ve got thoughts or questions on what I should discuss next week or any other feedback you’d like to share, feel free to email me at nik@coindesk.com or find me on Twitter @nikhileshde.

You can also join the group conversation on Telegram.

See ya’ll next week!

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.