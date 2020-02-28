MAS Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Masco Corp. (Symbol: MAS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $42.85, changing hands as low as $40.89 per share. Masco Corp. shares are currently trading down about 4.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MAS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MAS's low point in its 52 week range is $34.79 per share, with $50.06 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $41.04. The MAS DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

