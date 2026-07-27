Marvell Technology vs. UiPath: Which Tech Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Key Points

Marvell Technology is a leader in data center infrastructure, benefiting from massive strategic investments in AI networking.

UiPath has established a strong presence in agentic automation, helping enterprise customers streamline complex business workflows.

UiPath offers a cheaper valuation, but Marvell may have a more durable competitive advantage in the AI infrastructure market.

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Investors seeking exposure to artificial intelligence (AI) often look to hardware and software leaders. Deciding between Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) and UiPath (NYSE:PATH) requires weighing a fast-growing AI infrastructure supplier against growing demand for enterprise automation platforms.

Marvell provides the essential chips that move and store data in massive cloud data centers, while UiPath develops software agents to automate complex business workflows. While Marvell builds the physical foundation for modern computing, UiPath focuses on the software layer that executes repetitive tasks, making both companies central to digital transformation trends.

The case for Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology designs data infrastructure solutions among semiconductor stocks for data center and cloud customers. The company focuses on high-speed networking and storage chips, counting industry giants like Nvidia and Amazon as key strategic partners. Customer concentration like this adds a layer of risk to the business, as the top ten customers account for roughly 82% of total revenue.

In fiscal 2026, revenue reached nearly $8.2 billion, representing a significant 42% increase compared to the prior year. This growth helped the company pivot to a net income of approximately $2.7 billion, a sharp contrast to the net loss reported in 2025. The company maintained a healthy net margin of roughly 32%, which measures the percentage of revenue remaining as profit after all expenses.

As of its fiscal 2026 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio is approximately 0.3x, indicating that total debt is low relative to shareholders’ equity. The current ratio, which measures the ability to pay short-term bills with assets that can be converted to cash, is close to 2.0x.

Note that stock-based compensation (SBC) accounted for roughly 34% of operating cash flow, inflating reported cash generation, as SBC is a non-cash expense added back in the cash flow statement.

The case for UiPath

UiPath provides an agentic automation platform that enables businesses to use software robots for handling repetitive tasks across various departments. The company serves a wide range of industries and recently expanded its reach through partnerships with Deloitte and Alphabet. Customer concentration remains a factor for the company, as its growth is heavily dependent on maintaining high retention rates among a relatively small number of large organizations.

In fiscal 2026, revenue reached approximately $1.6 billion, indicating approximately 13% year-over-year growth. The company successfully turned a profit with a net income of $282 million. This resulted in a net margin of roughly 17%, a notable improvement over the negative net margin in the previous fiscal year.

As of the fiscal 2026 balance sheet, the company carries no long-term debt. The current ratio is roughly 2.5x, suggesting a strong ability to meet immediate financial obligations. However, stock-based compensation represented roughly 78.3% of operating cash flow.

Risk profile comparison

Marvell faces significant risks due to its high customer concentration, where losing even one major partner could severely impact its financial health. Geopolitical tensions and trade restrictions involving China also threaten the stability of its global supply chain and export capabilities. Additionally, the rapid rise in internal chip development by major cloud providers such as Amazon and Alphabet could intensify competition for their core semiconductor businesses.

UiPath must navigate a rapidly changing market in which advancements in generative AI could disrupt its traditional automation tools and software workflows. The company relies heavily on a limited number of large clients, making its revenue vulnerable if these organizations choose not to renew their subscriptions or expand usage. Furthermore, as a software provider handling sensitive data, it faces constant cybersecurity threats, complex regulatory requirements, and competition from Microsoft.

Valuation comparison

UiPath appears to be the more conservatively valued option based on its lower P/S ratio, while Marvell carries a higher Forward P/E ratio.

Metric Marvell Technology UiPath Forward P/E 51.3x 15.4x P/S ratio 22.2x 4.0x

Valuation metrics sourced from Financial Modeling Prep (FMP) and may differ from other data providers.

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

UiPath offers a more attractive combination of growth and value. Its forward P/E of 15 looks attractive against its double-digit revenue growth, with analysts forecasting earnings to grow at an annualized rate of 23%.

However, Marvell is receiving a higher premium largely because it may have a more durable competitive advantage. UiPath is competing against other software players, including Microsoft and potentially Palantir, that have greater resources and scale.

Marvell is growing its revenue at higher rates and earning a higher profit margin than UiPath. This shows that Marvell has a greater competitive differentiation in the data center infrastructure market than UiPath in automation software.

Marvell trades at a higher forward P/E multiple, but that’s supported by higher growth. Analysts expect the company’s earnings to grow at 37% annually in the coming years, significantly higher than UiPath.

Investing in top suppliers in the AI infrastructure market is a safer bet than betting on a smaller player in the software market. Therefore, I would go with Marvell as the better investment in 2026.

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John Ballard has positions in Amazon, Nvidia, and Palantir Technologies. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, Marvell Technology, Microsoft, Nvidia, Palantir Technologies, and UiPath. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.