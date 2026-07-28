Marvell Technology vs. Nvidia: Which Technology Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Key Points

Marvell Technology is leveraging its leadership in data infrastructure and specialized networking to capture growth in the artificial intelligence sector.

Nvidia continues to dominate theglobal marketfor accelerated computing and high-performance AI hardware used in massive data centers.

Which semiconductor stock deserves a spot in your portfolio as these technologies scale through 2026?

10 stocks we like better than Marvell Technology ›

The semiconductor industry is shifting rapidly as artificial intelligence scales, leaving investors to choose between high-growth titans. Deciding between Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) and Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) requires weighing networking expertise against GPU dominance.

Marvell specializes in the infrastructure that moves and stores data, while Nvidia focuses on the processors that analyze and generate it. Both are essential to modern computing, but they offer different financial profiles for investors looking to capitalize on hardware demand.

The case for Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology designs and sells essential data infrastructure solutions, focusing on networking, security, and storage products for data centers and 5G carriers. Its key commercial relationships include Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) for custom AI chip production and Nvidia for strategic infrastructure integration.

Because its top 10 customers account for nearly 82% of total net revenue, this level of customer concentration adds a layer of risk to the business. In fiscal 2026, revenue reached nearly $8.2 billion, up roughly 42.1% from the prior year.

Marvell reported net income of approximately $2.7 billion, marking a significant transition from net losses in previous years. As of its January 2026 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio is roughly 0.3.

The current ratio is nearly 2, while free cash flow totaled nearly $1.4 billion for the year. Note that stock-based compensation accounted for roughly 33.8% of operating cash flow, thereby inflating reported cash generation, since SBC is a non-cash expense added back into the cash flow statement.

The case for Nvidia

Nvidia develops the hardware and software used for AI model training, scientific computing, and graphics. It maintains deep partnerships with system integrators to deploy infrastructure at scale among semiconductor stocks.

Its revenue is heavily concentrated among a limited group of large enterprise customers and cloud service providers. In fiscal 2026, revenue reached nearly $215.9 billion, an increase of 65.5% versus the previous year.

Net income was approximately $120.1 billion, resulting in a net margin of close to 55.6%. This figure reflects the percentage of sales remaining after all operating expenses, interest, and taxes are paid.

As of its January 2026 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio is approximately 0.1. The current ratio stands at nearly 3.9, indicating strong liquidity to cover upcoming bills. Free cash flow for the fiscal year ended Jan. 25, 2026, was close to $96.7 billion.

Risk profile comparison

Marvell Technology faces intense competition and a trend where customers like Amazon design their own proprietary chips, which could erode market share. Stringent U.S. export controls limit access to certain regions, while a heavy reliance on third-party foundries in Taiwan creates geopolitical vulnerability. The company must also successfully integrate recent acquisitions, such as Celestial AI, to maintain its product road map.

Nvidia deals with similar regulatory complexity regarding chip exports to China and competition from Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) and Intel (NASDAQ:INTC). Major customers, including Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), are increasingly insourcing AI chip designs to reduce costs. Additionally, the company faces supply chain dependencies on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) and ongoing litigation regarding historical disclosures of its cryptocurrency-related revenue.

Valuation comparison

Nvidia appears more attractive on a forward price-to-earnings basis, while Marvell Technology carries a higher premium relative to its future earnings estimates.

Metric Marvell Technology Nvidia Forward P/E 51.3 23.0 P/S ratio 22.2 23.3

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

Personally, the AI boom makes me nervous to invest in Nvidia, because that's fueling a lot of investor enthusiasm for the stock. (A boom doesn't look very different from a bubble.) Furthermore, The Wall Street Journal recently reported that Nvidia is weighing potentially $250 billion in financing for OpenAI's data center buildout. The issue here is that it basically looks like an ouroboros of AI money. Nvidia gives OpenAI the money, then OpenAI turns around and buys Nvidia's GPUs to build its data centers. This sort of deal is not the first of its kind amid the AI arms race, but it's very large and raises concerns about the almost circular economy developing in the sector.

The other thing I have a hard time getting a handle on is Nvidia's gargantuan market cap. It's a very simplistic view of things, but Marvell has a market cap under $200 billion, while Nvidia is valued at $4.8 trillion. Part of that is because Nvidia is posting massive growth, but that will be increasingly hard to replicate as it faces tough comparisons to its previous performance.

Marvell's forward P/E is on the pricier end of the scale, which I don't love, but it's not quite so steeped in the AI obsession that fuels investors' demand for Nvidia stock. I'd rather have Marvell in my portfolio, all things considered.

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Erin Kennedy has positions in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices, Amazon, Intel, Marvell Technology, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.