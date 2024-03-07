News & Insights

Marvell Authorizes $3 Bln Stock Repurchase

March 07, 2024 — 04:13 pm EST

(RTTNews) - Marvell Technology, Inc. (MRVL) Thursday announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a $3 billion addition to the balance of its existing stock repurchase program.

This increases total current repurchase authority to about $3.3 billion.

Marvell's existing share repurchase program had approximately $299 million of repurchase authority remaining as of the fiscal year ended February 3, 2024.

