Martin Marietta Stock: Is MLM Underperforming the Basic Material Sector?

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM), headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina, is a leading supplier of aggregates and heavy-side building materials, serving the construction industry. With a market capitalization of $29.1 billion, the company plays a crucial role in infrastructure, commercial, and residential projects. Beyond aggregates, Martin Marietta produces magnesia-based materials, including high-temperature refractory products for the steel industry, chemical solutions for industrial and environmental applications, and dolomitic lime, reinforcing its diversified portfolio and market presence.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as “large-cap stocks,” and MLM perfectly fits that description, with its market cap exceeding this mark, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the building materials industry.

However, MLM slipped 22.8% from its 52-week high of $633.23, achieved on Nov. 6. Over the past three months, MLM stock has declined 10.3%, underperforming the Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLB) 1% drop during the same time frame.

Over the past six months, shares of MLM plunged 8.5% and 18% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming XLB’s six-month fall of 7.1% and 4.1% dip over the last year.

To confirm the bearish trend, MLM has been trading below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since early December.

On Feb. 12, MLM shares fell over 2% after reporting its Q4 results. While EPS of $4.79 beat Wall Street's forecast of $4.60, revenue fell short at $1.6 billion versus the expected $1.7 billion.

Despite challenges such as inclement weather and softening construction demand, MLM achieved a record gross profit of $489 million. For the current year, the company projects revenue between $6.8 billion and $7.2 billion.

In the competitive arena of building materials, Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) has taken the lead over MLM, plummeting 4.1% over the past six months and 11.9% over the past year.

Wall Street analysts are very bullish on MLM’s prospects. The stock has a consensus “Strong Buy” rating from the 18 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $630.21 suggests a potential upside of 28.9% from current price levels.

