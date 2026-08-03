Markets
MAR

Marriott Slips 6% After Reporting Q2 Results

August 03, 2026 — 10:58 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (MAR) slipped 6% after the hotel operator reported second-quarter results.

The stock is currently trading at $351.96, down $20.87 or 5.60%, on the Nasdaq. It opened at $359.43 after closing the previous session at $372.83. The stock has traded between $255.27 and $410.98 over the past 52 weeks.

Marriott reported second-quarter net income of $766 million, or $2.90 per share, compared with $763 million, or $2.78 per share, a year earlier. Adjusted net income increased to $844 million, or $3.19 per share, from $728 million, or $2.65 per share.

Worldwide RevPAR rose 3.4%, driven by 5.0% growth in the U.S. and Canada, while revenue increased 5% to $7.07 billion.

The company raised its full-year 2026 worldwide RevPAR growth forecast to 3.0%-3.5% and continues to expect year-end net room growth at the low end of 4.5%-5.0%. It also projects full-year adjusted earnings per share of $11.64-$11.81.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

MAR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.