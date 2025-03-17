Is Marriott International Underperforming the Nasdaq?

With a market cap of $67 billion , Marriott International, Inc. ( MAR ) is a global leader in the operation, franchising, and licensing of hotels, residences, and timeshare properties. With a diverse portfolio of brands catering to various market segments, the Bethesda, Maryland-based company operates luxury, premium, and select-service hotels worldwide.

Companies worth more than $10 billion are generally described as “large-cap” stocks, and Marriott fits this criterion perfectly. Marriott's two primary operating segments, U.S. & Canada and International, encompass thousands of properties across different price points and service levels.

However, the lodging services giant has fallen 20.1% from its 52-week high of $307.52 . Marriott shares have declined 15.1% over the past three months, which is more pronounced than the broader Nasdaq Composite's ( $NASX ) 11.9% decrease during the same period.

Longer term, MAR stock has dropped 11.9% on a YTD basis, a steeper decline compared to the NASX's 8.3% decline over the same period. Moreover, MAR has risen marginally over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind NASX's 10.9% gain.

Despite recent fluctuations, MAR has been trading mostly above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since mid-September last year.

Despite Marriott reporting better-than-expected Q4 2024 adjusted EPS of $2.45 and revenue of $6.43 billion, its stock fell 5.4% on Feb. 11. Net income dropped significantly by 46.3% year-over-year to $455 million, raising investor worries. Additionally, the company's debt levels surged by 21% to $14.4 billion. Weakness in Greater China, where RevPAR declined by 8% due to economic challenges, further contributed to the bearish sentiment, overshadowing Marriott’s strong international growth.

In contrast, rival Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. ( HLT ) has outperformed MAR. Hilton Worldwide shares have gained 13.7% over the past 52 weeks and a decline of 5.9% on a YTD basis.

Despite MAR's underperformance, analysts remain moderately optimistic about its prospects. Among the 24 analysts covering the stock, there is a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy,” and it is currently trading below the mean price target of $296.40 .

