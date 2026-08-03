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Marriott International Inc. Profit Rises In Q2

August 03, 2026 — 07:13 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Marriott International Inc. (MAR) revealed earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $766 million, or $2.90 per share. This compares with $763 million, or $2.78 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Marriott International Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $844 million or $3.19 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.8% to $7.071 billion from $6.744 billion last year.

Marriott International Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $766 Mln. vs. $763 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.90 vs. $2.78 last year. -Revenue: $7.071 Bln vs. $6.744 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 2.74 To $ 2.82 Full year EPS guidance: $ 11.64 To $ 11.81

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
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