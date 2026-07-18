MarketBeat Week in Review – 07/13- 07/17

Another manic market week was punctuated by a tech wreck that pressured the S&P 500 and NASDAQ indexes. Nothing was working in the technology sector: chipmakers, neocloud providers, and hyperscalers were all down, as investors grew impatient or just tired of the artificial intelligence (AI) trade.

However, energy stocks were higher as the conflict in the Strait of Hormuz intensified. Financial stocks also got a boost as many banks reported strong earnings, as expected.

The same couldn’t be said of Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX). The streaming giant delivered a mixed earnings report, prompting investors to tune out of the stock.

The disappointing week occurred despite better-than-expected economic data that showed slower inflation growth, a surprise increase in housing starts, and elevated consumer confidence.

Next week will bring a flood of earnings reports, including from Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL), which will be a key indicator of the status of the AI infrastructure trade. The MarketBeat analysts will provide the key insights. Here are some of our most popular articles from the past week.

Articles by Thomas Hughes

The sharp pullback in Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) stock reminds investors that massive upside swings can be matched by equally sharp downside moves. As Thomas Hughes noted, investors need to consider the broader case for dynamic random access memory (DRAM) and high bandwidth memory (HBM), which provides appropriate context for Micron’s 10-year investment plan.

Fastenal (NASDAQ: FAST) delivered a solid earnings report that left some investors wanting more. However, Hughes explained why the pullback in FAST stock is a buyable opportunity for growth and income investors.

Hughes also summarized the earnings report from Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ). Investors bid JNJ to a 52-week high prior to the report. Therefore, the post-earnings pullback looks like a chance for investors to buy on the strength of the earnings report.

Articles by Sam Quirke

The meteoric rise in SanDisk Corp. (NASDAQ: SNDK) stock is facing its first reality check from competition and analysts. Sam Quirke pointed out the technical hurdles facing the stock and what investors need to hear when the company reports earnings in early August.

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) has been an example of the uncertainty facing AI infrastructure stocks. AVGO is back to November 2025 levels, as investors believe the stock has become too expensive. However, Quirke noted the company’s results have done nothing to suggest its growth is slowing.

Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) have been moving higher as investors buy into the company's “AI toll booth” thesis. Quirke explained why that thesis will be tested by the company’s upcoming earnings, which will set the near-term direction for AAPL.

Articles by Chris Markoch

The bullish thesis for rare earth metals is real, but it’s still in its early stages. That amplifies the risk of owning single stocks. This week, Chris Markoch highlighted three rare-earth exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that can help investors balance exposure and risk when investing in this sector’s long-term growth.

Beaten-down Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ: MSFT) is hoping that its proprietary AI models can reduce its dependence on OpenAI and Anthropic. Markoch outlined the reasons why this could be bullish for MSFT and the risks that remain.

It may seem like a poor time to invest in gold, but Markoch explained that the structural reasons for owning gold remain in place. He offered three mining stocks under $5 that offer investors a chance for massive upside without owning physical metal.

Articles by Ryan Hasson

Humanoid robots are coming, but Ryan Hasson reminded investors that the smarter way to play this trend is to buy the companies supplying the parts that the robot makers can’t do without. That’s the case for three stocks powering the humanoid robot market that are among the best-positioned companies for this growth.

The cloud over Alphabet’s earnings report next week is the company’s Google Cloud business. Hasson highlighted why the company’s Google Cloud numbers are the most critical part of the company’s Q2 earnings report.

If investors want to know where opportunities exist during earnings season, looking at stocks that analysts love can be a strong hint. This week, Hasson highlighted five stocks that have received upgrades and/or price target increases from analysts ahead of their respective earnings reports.

Articles by Leo Miller

Earnings season is a time to confirm trends. That’s what Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (NYSE: TSM) accomplished in this week’s earnings report. Leo Miller explained why the report confirms strong demand for semiconductors, which could be a bullish signal for chip stocks.

Insider selling always draws investor attention. Miller pointed out that this is especially true when the chief executive officer (CEO) is the one doing the selling. This week, he highlighted three stocks with heavy CEO selling and which, if any, should be a cause for concern.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) is punching back after months of being beaten down over its AI spending. The company has launched its newest AI model, Muse Spark 1.1. The release comes on the heels of the company’s announcement of plans to sell excess cloud computing capacity to third parties. Miller explained that both initiatives are ways for Meta to show it can monetize AI.

Articles by Nathan Reiff

The quantum computing race is heating up. IonQ Inc. (NYSE: IONQ) is the largest pure-play name by market cap. This week, Nathan Reiff wrote about two lesser-known quantum names that could offer investors a speculative way to invest in the long-term growth potential in this sector.

This week showed why data centers will remain controversial, and why investors may not want to hitch their wagon to single stock names in the sector. Reiff highlighted three data center-focused real estate investment trusts (REITs) that may be a better opportunity for investors to manage their exposure.

Energy stocks continue to have long-term tailwinds, particularly some midstream names that are essential for transporting oil and natural gas. This week, Reiff explained why three energy ETFs that are focused on midstream names can deliver strong returns and income.

Articles by Jeffrey Neal Johnson

Jeffrey Neal Johnson recapped the explosive IPO from SK Hynix (NASDAQ: SKHY). Putting aside the wild ride in the stock price, Johnson reminded investors why they should be excited. The company and others in the HBM market are still at the beginning of a multi-year supply shortage in the memory market.

PayPal Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) has been unloved by investors, but it’s fogging the mirror of private equity firms. Johnson wrote about the proposed $53 billion acquisition by Stripe and Advent International. The deal is being met with resistance, but Johnson explained why it may force investors to reprice PYPL based on the company’s turnaround efforts.

The biotech sector can rattle the nerves of even highly risk-tolerant investors. This week, Johnson explained how a failed Phase 3 trial impacts large-cap and small-cap biotechnology stocks differently, and why competitors just got a tailwind.

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