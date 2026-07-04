MarketBeat Week in Review – 06/29 - 07/03

Stocks ended the shortened trading week digesting a weaker-than-expected June jobs report, but the overall market tone stayed constructive, with major indexes still positioned to finish the week higher. The internal rotation within tech was notable: chipmakers led early, while software stocks began to see renewed buying interest as sentiment stabilized.

Investors may get a little relief from market volatility as the first of the second-quarter earnings reports trickle in next week. Earnings growth is the signal, and investors will be waiting for the forward guidance that comes from companies, particularly as it deals with artificial intelligence (AI) demand and the consumer.

It’s hard to believe that the first half of the year is over. However, it’s time to look for opportunities for the remainder of the year. The MarketBeat analysts will highlight those opportunities. Here are some of our most popular stories from this week.

Articles by Thomas Hughes

The volatility in technology stocks can lead to opportunistic entry points. That's the message that Thomas Hughes emphasized in delivering five high-quality tech stocks that look attractive after recent pullbacks and have broad analyst support.

Investors looking for opportunities in small-cap stocks may want to consider AirJoule Technologies (NASDAQ: AIRJ). Hughes highlighted the atmospheric renewable energy and water harvesting technology company’s recent launch that positions the company for commercial-scale revenue acceleration in 2027.

Investors looking to reposition for the second half should pay attention to Hughes’ analysis on three charts, and the macroeconomic conditions that underpin them, which will help investors position for summer trading.

Articles by Sam Quirke

SanDisk Corp. (NASDAQ: SNDK) has been the poster child for tech sector volatility. This week, Sam Quirke explained why SanDisk bulls have been using that volatility to buy the dips, as it seems rooted in broader sector concerns rather than specific to SanDisk.

Investors who are playing the long game with Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) got some good news as the company rolled out a long-awaited Full Self-Driving (FSD) update for some of its vehicles. This is the first meaningful proof of the automation story that could drive a higher valuation.

Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) has been a surprising market laggard after its 10-for-1 stock split in late 2025. However, Quirke noted that for both technical and fundamental reasons, the sell-off looks overdone, which could make it one of the best turnaround stories in the back half of 2026.

Articles by Chris Markoch

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) was one of the worst-performing stocks in the first half. However, Chris Markoch explained why the company’s business model should thrive as AI enterprise spending moves from tokens to outcomes.

Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) rocketed 20% after the company announced its cancer and rare disease strategy as part of its Science Day. Markoch explained why that strategy matters, but why the current price action is driven by short covering.

Waste management companies are investing billions of dollars into AI strategies to help expand margins. This week, Markoch highlighted three waste stocks that can benefit from AI spending to improve operational efficiency.

Articles by Ryan Hasson

Space stocks have been under pressure since the SpaceX (NASDAQ: SPCX) IPO in mid-June. That’s included Rocket Lab (NASDAQ: RKLB). However, this week Ryan Hasson highlighted a key announcement from NASA that may get traders focusing on fundamentals.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ: NBIS) is down nearly 20% over the last month amid the rotation in the AI infrastructure trade. Hasson helped investors balance the company’s strong revenue gains with a lofty valuation.

Money has been rotating within the tech trade, but it’s also looking for a home in other sectors. This week, Hasson pointed investors to three sectors with defensive characteristics that may attract investor capital in the coming months.

Articles by Leo Miller

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) sold off after it delivered a strong earnings report that wasn’t enough to meet lofty expectations. But as Leo Miller wrote this week, analyst sentiment remains bullish with price targets that suggest new all-time highs.

Miller also looked at Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), which announced a $900 million investment in the Indian financial technology startup Cred and explained why the company is dipping into a familiar playbook to boost revenue from its WhatsApp platform.

Just in time for the second quarter earnings season, several big banks have announced a clean bill of health after conducting their annual stress tests. Miller highlighted three banks that are likely to announce double-digit dividend increases.

Articles by Nathan Reiff

Quantum computing stocks illustrate a common dilemma that investors face. That is, the technology's potential is real, but the current valuations and prices of these stocks have put the sector in bubble territory. To help investors with a quantum game plan, Reiff provided a clear view of the threats to the sector’s growth.

Stablecoins are becoming a significant part of the financial ecosystem. This week, Reiff gave investors two stocks that benefit as stablecoin demand continues to grow.

Power has become a major part of the AI infrastructure trade. Reiff explained why a recent acquisition by NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE) positions the company as a go-to provider of infrastructure and energy for data center power demand.

Articles by Dan Schmidt

Consumers visit Costco Wholesale Corp. (NASDAQ: COST) for many reasons. But this week, Dan Schmidt reminded investors that the allure of low fuel prices has been a magnet for the company to increase memberships. But fuel prices are coming down, Schmidt explained why execution risks could weigh on the stock.

The World Cup illustrates why soccer is a massive global business. One publicly traded name is Manchester United plc (NASDAQ: MANU), which is up 40% in the last three months. However, Schmidt highlighted the company’s upcoming earnings report as a test of the rally’s strength.

Articles by Jeffrey Neal Johnson

Jeffrey Neal Johnson pointed out that investors in space stocks must balance high-growth addressable markets with actual, sustainable profitability. That’s why investors may want to give MDA Space (NYSE: MDA) a closer look after a recent $620 million acquisition.

Physical AI is the next wave in the AI frontier. Johnson explained the special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC) deal that will bring Agility Robotics to market and what investors should know before investing in humanoid AI.

Johnson also wrote about a potential investment by a UAE state-linked entity in Nano Nuclear Energy (NYSE: NEE). If it comes to fruition, it will remove concerns about dilution that have kept investors out of the trade.

Articles by Peter Frank

Analysts have been cautious about The Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY) as the company navigates higher cocoa prices and changing consumer tastes. However, Peter Frank pointed out that the company leaned into its pricing power and with cocoa prices coming down, HSY could have a sweet margin recovery story that’s not priced in.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE: QSR) has a portfolio of fast-food brands that doesn’t excite many investors. However, Frank highlighted the company’s tasty first-quarter results and noted that if its upcoming earnings deliver an encore performance, it may be time to bite into QSR.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ: XEL) is a boring utility company that many investors overlook. However, Frank highlighted a $60 billion capital investment program expected to drive long-term growth, potentially powering XCEL to new heights.

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