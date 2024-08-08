Market Close Report: Record breaking 464.21 point close for the NASDAQ Composite index

Today’s session NASDAQ composite index advanced 464.21 points. This is the 10th highest point gain of the index of all time. The total shares traded for the NASDAQ was over 5.34 billion.

Advancers stocks led declining by 2.72 to 1 ratio. There were 3201 advancers and 1177 decliners for the day. On the NASDAQ Stock Exchange 29 stocks reached a 52 week high and 84 those reaching lows totaled. The most active, advancers, decliners, unusual volume and most active by dollar volume can be monitored intraday on theMost Active Stocks page.





The NASDAQ 100 index closed up 3.06% for the day; a total of 546.45 points. The current value is 18,413.82.

The Dow Jones index closed up 1.76% for the day; a total of 683.04 points. The current value is 39,446.49. Walt Disney Company (The)(DIS) had the largest percent change down (%) while Intel Corporation(INTC) had the largest percent change gain rising 7.9%.

