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Markel Group Inc. Q2 Profit Advances

July 29, 2026 — 05:33 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Markel Group Inc. (MKL) released earnings for its second quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $1.168 billion, or $92.76 per share. This compares with $631.039 million, or $49.67 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 0.1% to $4.018 billion from $4.022 billion last year.

Markel Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.168 Bln. vs. $631.039 Mln. last year. -EPS: $92.76 vs. $49.67 last year. -Revenue: $4.018 Bln vs. $4.022 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
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