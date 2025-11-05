Marex Group Set to Release Q3 Earnings: What's in Store for MRX?

Marex Group plc MRX is scheduled to report third-quarter 2025 results tomorrow, before the market opens. The company’s earnings and revenues are expected to have increased on a year-over-year basis.



Marex Group’s second-quarter 2025 earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Results benefited from higher revenues, partially offset by a rise in expenses.



Further, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history. MRX’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average beat being 11.58%.



Major Developments During Q3 for MRX

During the quarter, Marex Group continued to execute its growth strategy by adding geographies, product capabilities and new clients to its platform. In July, the company acquired Agrinvest, a Brazilian agricultural commodities business, which expanded its footprint in South America. Further, the Hamilton Court Group acquisition bolstered its FX capabilities in EMEA.



Moreover, MRX signed an agreement to acquire Winterflood Securities, a leading U.K. equity market maker, for roughly £103.9 million in cash. This will enhance the company’s existing U.K. cash equities business, add new clients and a proprietary trading technology platform.



Further, Marex Group and FalconX, the leading institutional digital asset prime broker, announced a strategic partnership. This will provide each companies’ clients with access to digital asset derivatives on both the CME and digital asset-native exchanges.

Marex Group’s Key Q3 Estimates & Preliminary Results

Trading volumes and client activity stayed strong in the third quarter amid a global risk-on sentiment and the dovish stance of central banks across several economies. Equity markets surged as optimism grew around moderating inflation, a resilient labor market and easing geopolitical tensions. Investors boosted exposure to risk assets, driving elevated activity across equities, fixed income and digital assets. Cryptocurrencies also saw renewed interest on the back of favorable regulatory moves and rising institutional participation.



Despite the favorable operating backdrop, exchange volumes at CME and ICE declined more than 15% sequentially in the third quarter. Nevertheless, Marex Group is expected to have delivered solid financial results, underscoring the strength and resilience of its diversified franchise, which is built to perform and grow across varying market conditions. The acquisitions completed during the quarter are likely to have supported its performance.



The company’s average clearing client balances, which have been growing every quarter since the first quarter of 2024, were up 4% sequentially to $13.3 billion as it continued to add new clients. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for clearing revenues is pegged at $126 million, up 8% from the prior-year quarter.



Further, the consensus estimate for agency and execution revenues stands at $239.6 million, suggesting a 40.6% jump. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for market making revenues is pegged at $54.6 million, indicating 5% growth. Also, the consensus estimate for hedging and investment solutions revenues of $48 million indicates a 34.8% surge.



On the cost front, total operating expenses are likely to have been elevated as Marex Group invests in key areas to enhance platform capabilities, drive product innovation, improve customer support and build upon regulatory and compliance functions.



Driven by this strong performance, MRX’s preliminary results show adjusted profit before tax in the range of $96 million to $101 million, up from $81 million in the prior-year quarter. Additionally, the company’s preliminary adjusted Return on Equity is approximately 27% and adjusted profit before tax margin is around 21%.

What the Zacks Model Reveals for Marex Group

According to our quantitative model, the chances of Marex Group beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings are less this time. This is because it doesn’t have the right combination of the two key ingredients — a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better.



Earnings ESP: The Earnings ESP for MRX is -0.36%.



Q3 Earnings & Sales Estimates for MRX

In the past week, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings has remained unchanged at 92 cents per share. The estimate indicates a 21.1% rise from the year-ago quarter.



The consensus estimate for sales is pegged at $480 million, which suggests a 22.7% jump.



Per the preliminary quarterly update, MRX expects revenues to be between $475 million and $485 million, rising from $391 million in the prior-year quarter. Further, adjusted earnings per share are projected to be in the range of 92-97 cents. This is up from 76 cents earned in the last year's quarter.

Here’s How Marex Group’s Peers Performed in Q3

Two of Marex Group’s peers – Interactive Brokers IBKR and Charles Schwab SCHW – announced quarterly numbers on Oct. 16.



Interactive Brokers’ third-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share of 57 cents surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 50 cents. The bottom line grew 42.5% from the prior-year quarter. Results primarily benefited from an increase in revenues as trading volume, customer accounts and daily average revenue trades increased in the quarter. As such, Interactive Brokers recorded a 23.4% jump in commissions.



Similarly, Schwab’s third-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of $1.31 per share outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.23 and surged 70% year over year. The solid performance of the asset management business and higher net interest revenues supported the results. Also, trading revenues, which soared 24.8% year over year, drove Schwab’s quarterly performance.

