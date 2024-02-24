Marcus (MCS) Declares $0.07 Dividend

Marcus said on February 22, 2024 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.07 per share ($0.28 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.07 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of March 1, 2024 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of March 4, 2024 will receive the payment on March 15, 2024.

At the current share price of $14.69 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.91%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.61%, the lowest has been 1.12%, and the highest has been 2.18%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.31 (n=117).

The current dividend yield is 0.94 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.28. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 373 funds or institutions reporting positions in Marcus. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 2.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MCS is 0.08%, a decrease of 0.67%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.14% to 32,194K shares. The put/call ratio of MCS is 0.40, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 35.40% Upside

As of February 24, 2024, the average one-year price target for Marcus is 19.89. The forecasts range from a low of 19.19 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 35.40% from its latest reported closing price of 14.69.

The projected annual revenue for Marcus is 820MM, an increase of 18.28%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.71.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,663K shares representing 5.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,734K shares, representing a decrease of 4.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MCS by 4.00% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 1,348K shares representing 4.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,131K shares, representing an increase of 16.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MCS by 2.32% over the last quarter.

Bank Of Montreal holds 1,317K shares representing 4.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,195K shares, representing an increase of 9.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MCS by 68.16% over the last quarter.

Credit Suisse holds 1,196K shares representing 3.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 859K shares, representing an increase of 28.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MCS by 24.21% over the last quarter.

Pacer Advisors holds 1,057K shares representing 3.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Marcus Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Headquartered in Milwaukee, The Marcus Corporation is a leader in the lodging and entertainment industries, with significant company-owned real estate assets. In addition to its lodging division, its theatre division, Marcus Theatres ®, is the fourth largest theatre circuit in the U.S. and currently owns or operates 1,110 screens at 91 locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern® by Marcus and BistroPlex® brands.

