Marcus Corporation (MCS) Declares $0.05 Dividend

Marcus Corporation said on March 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share ($0.20 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.05 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of March 10, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of March 13, 2023 will receive the payment on March 20, 2023.

At the current share price of $15.33 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.30%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.65%, the lowest has been 1.12%, and the highest has been 2.18%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.27 (n=120).

The current dividend yield is 1.27 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.53. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 39.73% Upside

As of March 3, 2023, the average one-year price target for Marcus Corporation is $21.42. The forecasts range from a low of $19.19 to a high of $25.20. The average price target represents an increase of 39.73% from its latest reported closing price of $15.33.

The projected annual revenue for Marcus Corporation is $773MM, an increase of 14.08%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.55.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 366 funds or institutions reporting positions in Marcus Corporation. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 2.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MCS is 0.16%, a decrease of 19.62%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.65% to 31,069K shares. The put/call ratio of MCS is 0.17, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,819K shares representing 5.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,794K shares, representing an increase of 1.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MCS by 4.43% over the last quarter.

Searchlight Capital Partners holds 1,164K shares representing 3.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,373K shares, representing a decrease of 18.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MCS by 8.93% over the last quarter.

Corre Partners Management holds 1,030K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 901K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 765K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 779K shares, representing a decrease of 1.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MCS by 99.94% over the last quarter.

Marcus Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Headquartered in Milwaukee, The Marcus Corporation is a leader in the lodging and entertainment industries, with significant company-owned real estate assets. In addition to its lodging division, its theatre division, Marcus Theatres ®, is the fourth largest theatre circuit in the U.S. and currently owns or operates 1,110 screens at 91 locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern® by Marcus and BistroPlex® brands.

