ManyPets Pet Insurance Review

With pet insurance, you typically have to wait several weeks or even months for the policy waiting periods to end and for your coverage to go into effect. If you have young, active pets that may be accident-prone, waiting for the policy to kick in can be nerve wracking. But with ManyPets, you can get a policy with waiting periods of just 15 days for accidents and illnesses, ensuring your pets can get the care they need.

ManyPets wasn’t one of our selections for the list of the best pet insurance companies because of some drawbacks, such as not being available in all 50 states and limited coverage for certain conditions. However, ManyPets can be a good option for those looking for affordable coverage for basic accidents and injuries, and ManyPets pet insurance reviews praise the company’s quick and easy claims process.

Low Monthly Premiums Are a Plus

With ManyPets, you can purchase a policy with up to 80% reimbursement and get a lower premium than you’d find elsewhere. Although costs vary by location and your pet’s breed and age, we found that ManyPets’ premiums were typically lower than the industry average.

ManyPets Pet Insurance Pros and Cons

Pros

Short waiting periods for accidents and illnesses

Covers euthanasia and cremation

Claims paid within 10 days

Cons

No coverage for hip dysplasia in pets enrolled at the age of six or older

Limited leg injury coverage

Requires 18 months of medical records

Pros Explained

Short waiting periods for accidents and illnesses

Companies often have different waiting periods for accidents and illnesses, but ManyPets has a 15-day waiting period for both. Its waiting period for illnesses is shorter than many other leading companies, and the waiting period can be waived if you can provide proof that your pet was covered by another valid policy that was in force at least 24 hours before your new policy effective date.

Covers euthanasia and cremation

No one wants to think about their pets and declining health and end of life care, but it’s an inevitable part of pet ownership. The combined cost of euthanasia and cremation or burial expenses can range from $200 to $1,000, depending on your location and pet’s size.

Most pet insurance companies only cover care for your pet while they’re still living. But ManyPets will also cover euthanasia and cremation services as long as they’re provided by a veterinarian or their staff under their direct supervision.

Claims paid within 10 days

With some companies, it can take weeks or even months to get reimbursed for your veterinary expenses. But with ManyPets, you’ll receive your reimbursement within 10 days. And in customer reviews, many policyholders said they got reimbursed in as little as 24 hours.

Cons Explained

No coverage for hip dysplasia in pets enrolled at the age of six or older

Hip dysplasia is a serious ailment that’s prevalent in certain breeds, and it can be expensive to treat. Many companies have waiting periods specifically for hip and joint conditions, but ManyPets’ policies are much more limited.

ManyPets’ insurance doesn’t cover any treatments for hip dysplasia if the pet was enrolled at the age of six or older, even if the pet never showed any signs of the condition previously.

Limited leg injury coverage

Similarly, ManyPets has an unusually strict policy regarding leg injuries. If a pet has symptoms of cruciate ligament problems to any leg prior to the policy effective date, ManyPets will not cover any treatments of leg injuries or conditions, even if the new symptoms are unrelated to cruciate ligament issues.

Requires 18 months of medical records

When you submit a claim, you must submit 18 months of your pet’s medical records. Otherwise, the claim will be denied.

ManyPets Pet Insurance Plans

ManyPets’ pet insurance policies are only available for owners of cats and dogs; exotic pets are not eligible for coverage. To qualify for a ManyPets policy, pets must be at least eight weeks old and no more than 14 years old.

Accident & Illness Insurance

ManyPets’ policies will cover the diagnosis and treatment of unexpected injuries or illnesses. For example, your policy may cover x-Rays or an MRI, chemotherapy or surgeries.

Whereas some companies have annual or per condition maximums, ManyPets’ policies have unlimited reimbursement. For pets that need high-cost treatments, such as procedures for hip dysplasia or cancer, the unlimited benefit is a standout feature.

Your available options may vary based on location, breed and age, but ManyPets typically offers the following options:

Reimbursement Options: 70% or 80%

Deductibles: $500 or $750

Add-on coverage options

If you’re buying pet insurance through ManyPets, you can add a wellness plan to your coverage as an optional add-on; it’s not available as a standalone plan.

The wellness plan reimburses you up to a fixed amount per category per policy year:

Routine exams and vaccines: Up to $150

Tests and parasite prevention: Up to $150

Dental cleanings and at-home dental care: Up to $150

Vitamins and supplements: Up to $150

ManyPets’ wellness plan is usually about $25 per month for cats and $35 per month for dogs.

ManyPets Pet Insurance Pricing

We did not include ManyPets in our past price survey, but we requested quotes from ManyPets for coverage for pets of several breeds and ages. Below are the quotes we received for a pet owner in Philadelphia for coverage with 80% reimbursement and a $500 deductible.

ManyPets was typically lower than the industry average. And even though ManyPets does not have annual or lifetime reimbursement caps, its premiums were typically lower than other companies’ rates.

How much you’ll pay may vary based on your location, pet’s breed and age.

Sample Monthly Pricing for Dogs

1 Years Old 5 Years Old 10 Years Old 13 Years Old Cocker Spaniel $26.01 $35.06 $89.84 $111.85 Labrador Retriever $34.07 $45.93 $117.69 $146.53 Pomeranian $23.65 $29.86 $72.83 $104.58

Sample Monthly Pricing for Cats

1 Years Old 5 Years Old 10 Years Old 13 Years Old Domestic Shorthair $12.04 $16.55 $33.30 $50.64 Maine Coon $14.13 $18.80 $37.82 $57.51 Russian Blue $12.25 $16.31 $32.81 $49.89

Your rates may differ based on your location, pet’s age and breed. Available reimbursement levels and deductibles can vary based on the pet’s age and breed. Typically, 100% reimbursement and $0 deductibles are only available for very young pets.

Discounts

ManyPets’ premiums are already quite low, but you should know that it doesn’t offer additional discounts. Unlike other insurers, it doesn’t offer perks like multi-pet discounts or annual payment discounts.

ManyPets Pet Insurance Financial Stability

There are many pet insurance companies to consider. Since you may have your pet for a decade or more, you want to know that the insurer you select is stable and will be around for the long haul. That’s why one key detail to keep in mind is the companies’ AM Best’s Financial Strength Rating (FSR).

ManyPets’ are issued by the Accredited Surety and Casualty Company, Inc. In 2023, AM Best gave the company an A- (excellent) rating. That rating indicates that AM Best thinks the company is capable of meeting its ongoing insurance obligations.

ManyPets Pet Insurance Accessibility

ManyPets has standard features like an online quote tool, educational blog and downloadable sample policies. However, it lacks some of the features other leading companies offer, such as 24/7 live chat or a mobile app. Its customer support hours are also more limited than other companies, with no weekend availability for policyholders.

Availability

As of May 2023, ManyPets is available in 45 states and the District of Columbia. Residents of the following states are not eligible for coverage:

Florida

Idaho

South Carolina

South Dakota

Nevada.

According to the company, it’s planning to roll out coverage to additional states in the near future

Contact information

Customer support is available by phone or email

General inquiries : 888-978-5291 ManyClaims@ManyPets.com For policyholders that need help with claims, customer support is only available Mondays through Fridays from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. CST.

: Claims support : 888-978-5291 ManyHelp@ManyPets.com For general inquiries, customer support is available Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. EST, and from 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. EST on Saturdays.

:

User experience

Through the ManyPets customer portal, you can view your policy documents, make payments and submit claims. You can file a claim by uploading a copy of your itemized vet bill and the details of your recent vet visit. The company will send you status updates about your claim through email.

ManyPets Pet Insurance Customer Satisfaction

ManyPets is not accredited by the Better Business Bureau, but on TrustPilot, the company generally has strong reviews.

On TrustPilot, its TrustScore is 4.6 out of 5 based on over 1,800 reviews, an excellent rating. In ManyPets pet insurance reviews, customers praised the company’s quick claims and reimbursement process and the easy-to-use platform to request quotes and purchase coverage.

ManyPets Pet Insurance FAQ

Is ManyPets legit?

ManyPets is a legitimate pet insurance company. Its policies are underwritten by the Accredited Surety and Casualty Company, which has an A- rating for financial stability from AM Best.

What does ManyPets cover?

ManyPets' policies cover treatments for injuries and illnesses, including kennel cough, feline leukemia, or broken bones. It covers emergency exam fees, diagnostic tests, surgeries and hospitalization.

What does ManyPets not cover?

Like other insurers, ManyPets doesn't cover pre-existing conditions or preventative care.

Is ManyPets a good pet insurance company?

ManyPets can be a good company for those looking for basic, affordable coverage. Its premiums tend to be lower than the industry average, and ManyPets has positive reviews from customers.

How We Evaluated ManyPets Pet Insurance

We compared ManyPets to other leading pet insurance companies and evaluated it based on the following factors:

Coverages

Claims process

Customer reviews

Deductible and reimbursement options

Exclusions

Waiting periods

Summary of Money’s ManyPets Pet Insurance Review

If you’re looking for a simple, basic pet insurance policy that fits within your budget, ManyPets could be a useful option. It provides coverage for accidents and illnesses with affordable premiums and up to 80% reimbursement.

However, those with pets that may be prone to certain knee or hip conditions should be aware that ManyPets has stricter requirements for coverage, and that older pets may be ineligible for coverage.

If you have a senior pet or own a breed susceptible to hip or joint issues, check out our selections for pet insurance for pre-existing conditions to find other options.

© Copyright 2023 Money Group, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

This article originally appeared on Money.com and may contain affiliate links for which Money receives compensation. Opinions expressed in this article are the author's alone, not those of a third-party entity, and have not been reviewed, approved, or otherwise endorsed. Offers may be subject to change without notice. For more information, read Money’s full disclaimer.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.