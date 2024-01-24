Manufacturing Numbers Expected After Opening Bell

Pre-market futures are back up again this morning, with a series of Q4 earnings reports greeting us in the early morning hours, with the only major economic reads — S&P flash Services and Manufacturing PMI — expected after the opening bell. Both the Dow and Nasdaq are up +158 points at this hour, +0.41% and +0.90%, respectively, while the S&P 500 is +0.58% and the small-cap Russell 2000 is double that: +1.19%.

Zacks Rank #2 (Buy)-rated Big Pharma staple Abbott Labs ABT met bottom-line expectations in its Q4 earnings report this morning, at $1.19 per share (an improvement year over year from $1.03 per share). Revenues of $10.24 billion came in slightly better than the $10.17 billion in the Zacks consensus. Full-year earnings per share estimates have been ratcheted up to a range of $4.50-4.70, with full-year organic sales growth expected up between 8-10%.

Aerospace and Defense firm General Dynamics GD posted a 2-cent miss on its Q4 bottom line this morning, to $3.64 per share (above the $3.58 reported in the year-ago quarter), while revenues for the quarter came in at $11.7 billion from $11.54 billion anticipated by analysts. This was the first time in 12 quarters GD missed earnings expectations; shares are bouncing in pre-market trading, but down -3.5% year to date, up +14% over the past six months.

Paper products manufacturing giant Kimberly-Clark KMB also missed earnings estimates by 2 cents on its Q4 earnings print this morning, pulling in $1.51 per share for the quarter (3 cents lower than the year-ago figure, as well), on top-line revenues of $4.97 billion which narrowly missed expectations by -0.32%. Pre-market trading has taken the stock down -4% on the news; Kimberly-Clark now trades -2% year to date.

Minerals and mining major Freeport McMoRan FCX, on the other hand, is trading +6.4% higher in today’s pre-market on a 6-cent beat on earnings to 27 cents per share in the company’s Q4 report, with revenues of $5.91 billion outpacing expectations of $5.82 billion. Full-year revenues came in slightly ahead of expectations, as well. Shares had taken a -9% bath year to date; this earnings reports look to have put in something of a correction for the mining giant.

After today’s closing bell is where the big news is for today: Tesla TSLA reports Q4 earnings, where the Zacks Rank #2 company is expected to post earnings -37% lower than in the year-ago quarter. Revenues, however, look to have grown +6.6% year over year. We’ll also see Q4 earnings results from tech stalwart IBM IBM and enterprise software growth company ServiceNow NOW after today’s close.

