MannKind Appoints Ajay Ahuja As CMO

September 29, 2025 — 06:33 am EDT

(RTTNews) - MannKind Corp. (MNKD), a biopharmaceutical company, on Monday announced that it has appointed Ajay Ahuja as Chief Medical Officer with immediate effect.

Ahuja will also take up the Executive Vice President role and will report directly to PharmD, Chief Executive Officer, Michael Castagna.

Ahuja brings more than 20 years of experience and has most recently served as Development and Launch Leader for a late-stage DNA-based therapeutic at Kardigan Bio. Ahuja also served in impactful roles at Pfizer, Novartis, and Tepha, Inc.

On Friday, MannKind closed trading 3.75% higher at $5.53 on the Nasdaq.

