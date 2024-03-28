Mannatech Posts Narrower Loss In Q4; Net Sales Down 4.7%

(RTTNews) - Mannatech, Incorporated(MTEX) posted a fourth quarter net loss of $1.8 million, or $0.94 per share, as compared to net loss of $6.5 million, or $3.50 per share, for the fourth quarter 2022. Fourth quarter net sales were $32.7 million, a decrease of 4.7%, as compared to $34.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Stanley Fredrick, Chairman of the Board of Mannatech, said, "Demand remained weak in the fourth quarter as reflected in our sales decline from last year's fourth quarter."

