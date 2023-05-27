Mannatech (MTEX) Declares $0.20 Dividend

Mannatech said on May 25, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share ($0.80 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.20 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 14, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 15, 2023 will receive the payment on June 29, 2023.

At the current share price of $13.52 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.92%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.74%, the lowest has been 1.89%, and the highest has been 14.56%. The standard deviation of yields is 3.05 (n=234).

The current dividend yield is 0.39 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.37. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.60%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 46 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mannatech. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MTEX is 0.05%, a decrease of 3.52%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.45% to 507K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management holds 96K shares representing 5.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

WorthPointe holds 96K shares representing 5.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bridgeway Capital Management holds 45K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 45K shares, representing a decrease of 0.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTEX by 4.41% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 40K shares representing 2.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 38K shares representing 2.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 38K shares, representing a decrease of 0.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTEX by 7.10% over the last quarter.

Mannatech Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Mannatech, Incorporated is committed to transforming lives through the development of high quality integrated health, weight management, fitness and skin care products distributed through its global network of independent associates and members. The company has been operating for more than 25 years with operations in 25 markets.

Key filings for this company:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.