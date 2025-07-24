Magyar Bancorp Inc. Profit Rises In Q3

(RTTNews) - magyar bancorp inc. (MGYR) announced earnings for its third quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $2.47 million, or $0.40 per share. This compares with $1.69 million, or $0.27 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 20.6% to $8.18 million from $6.78 million last year.

magyar bancorp inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $2.47 Mln. vs. $1.69 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.40 vs. $0.27 last year. -Revenue: $8.18 Mln vs. $6.78 Mln last year.

