Markets
MGNI

Magnite Sues Google For Damages Over Alleged Anticompetitive Practices In Ad Tech

September 16, 2025 — 08:46 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Magnite, Inc. (MGNI), the largest independent sell-side advertising company, announced Tuesday that it had filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia against Alphabet, Inc.'s (GOOG) Google, seeking financial damages and other remedies, in light of the April 2025 U.S. District Court's ruling.

The ruling found that Google had "willfully engaged in a series of anticompetitive acts to acquire and maintain monopoly power" in the ad exchange and ad server markets.

Google's dominance of open-web display advertising has stifled growth, innovation, and investment in the industry for more than a decade.

Magnite's complaint outlines Google's exclusionary scheme to lock publishers into its ad server and to preference its own exchange.

That conduct ultimately deprived Magnite and other independent players the opportunity to compete fairly and grow their businesses, while harming publishers and advertisers alike.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

MGNI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.