Magnite Sues Google For Damages Over Alleged Anticompetitive Practices In Ad Tech

(RTTNews) - Magnite, Inc. (MGNI), the largest independent sell-side advertising company, announced Tuesday that it had filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia against Alphabet, Inc.'s (GOOG) Google, seeking financial damages and other remedies, in light of the April 2025 U.S. District Court's ruling.

The ruling found that Google had "willfully engaged in a series of anticompetitive acts to acquire and maintain monopoly power" in the ad exchange and ad server markets.

Google's dominance of open-web display advertising has stifled growth, innovation, and investment in the industry for more than a decade.

Magnite's complaint outlines Google's exclusionary scheme to lock publishers into its ad server and to preference its own exchange.

That conduct ultimately deprived Magnite and other independent players the opportunity to compete fairly and grow their businesses, while harming publishers and advertisers alike.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.