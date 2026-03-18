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Macy's Sees Study Growth In FY26; Stock Surges 9.3% - Update

March 18, 2026 — 07:43 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Wednesday, omni-channel fashion retailer Macy's, Inc. (M) initiated its adjusted earnings and net sales guidance for the full-year 2026, recognizing that there are macroeconomic and geopolitical factors that could influence discretionary spend.

For fiscal 2026, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $1.90 to $2.10 per share on net sales between $21.40 billion and $21.65 billion, with comparable owned-plus- licensed-plus-marketplace sales change between down 0.5 percent and up 0.5 percent.

The company said the guidance assumes the first half of the year will have a larger tariff impact than the second half, with the first quarter having the most meaningful impact.

Additionally, the guidance reflects the investments to be made in the company's Reimagine 200 locations and luxury nameplates to support long-term top-line growth, and fewer non-go-forward store closures in fiscal 2025 than fiscal 2024.

On February 27, 2026, Macy's board of directors declared a 5 percent higher regular quarterly dividend of 19.15 cents per share on Macy's, Inc.'s common stock, payable on April 1, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 13, 2026.

In Wednesday's pre-market trading, M is trading on the NYSE at $18.51, up $1.58 or 9.33 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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