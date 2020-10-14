Macy's Names a New CFO

Macy's (NYSE: M) has a new CFO. The company announced Wednesday that it has tapped Adrian Mitchell for the position, an appointment that will be effective Monday, Nov. 2.

Mitchell has long experience in the retail industry. Among other managerial positions, he served as CEO of home furnishings company Arhaus and was CFO at its peer Crate & Barrel. He also occupied several posts at Target (NYSE: TGT) from 2007 to 2010. Most recently, he was a managing director and partner in the digital and consumer practices units of Boston Consulting Group.

Macy's quoted its CEO Jeff Gennette as saying of its new hire:

In a retail environment where change is accelerating beyond what we could have imagined a year ago, Adrian's depth of financial and operational experience, coupled with his leadership in strategy, innovation, and transformation, will help us on our path to emerge a stronger company.

Image source: Macy's.

Mitchell will certainly face many daunting challenges for his new company, which was struggling even before the coronavirus pandemic. Macy's is frequently cited as a top victim of the retail apocalypse, as it still maintains a relatively big network of brick-and-mortar stores. It has not been as successful in online retail as more digital-focused companies like Amazon.com.

The deleterious economic effects of the outbreak aren't helping. In Macy's most recently reported quarter, it saw a 36% year-over-year decline in sales and landed well in the red on the bottom line.

But perhaps Mitchell will help push the company back on a growth path. Macy's shares fell by less than 0.2% on Wednesday against the steeper 0.7% drop of the S&P 500 index.

10 stocks we like better than Macy's

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Macy's wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 24, 2020

John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Amazon and recommends the following options: short January 2022 $1940 calls on Amazon and long January 2022 $1920 calls on Amazon. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.