Macquarie Initiates Coverage of Super Group (SGHC) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 15, 2025, Macquarie initiated coverage of Super Group (NYSE:SGHC) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.87% Upside

As of September 13, 2025, the average one-year price target for Super Group is $15.74/share. The forecasts range from a low of $14.14 to a high of $17.85. The average price target represents an increase of 23.87% from its latest reported closing price of $12.70 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Super Group is 1,462MM, a decrease of 34.46%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.30.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 215 funds or institutions reporting positions in Super Group. This is an increase of 19 owner(s) or 9.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SGHC is 0.06%, an increase of 70.35%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 25.36% to 56,579K shares. The put/call ratio of SGHC is 0.10, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

American Century Companies holds 5,210K shares representing 1.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,841K shares , representing an increase of 7.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SGHC by 62.33% over the last quarter.

AVUV - Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF holds 4,228K shares representing 0.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,063K shares , representing an increase of 3.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SGHC by 22.65% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 2,244K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,019K shares , representing an increase of 54.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SGHC by 226.75% over the last quarter.

Nuveen holds 2,160K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 716K shares , representing an increase of 66.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SGHC by 178.11% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,889K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,750K shares , representing an increase of 7.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SGHC by 13.08% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.