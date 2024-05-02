News & Insights

Markets

Macquarie FY Profit Drops; Cuts Dividend

May 02, 2024 — 10:30 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Australian financial services firm Macquarie Group Ltd. (MQG.AX, MQBKY.PK) reported that its profit attributable to ordinary equity holders the year ended 31 March 2024 dropped to A$3.52 billion or 911.4 cents per share from A$5.18 billion or 1,316.3 cents per share in the prior year.

Net operating income for the year declined to A$16.89 billion from A$19.12 billion last year. The decrease was primarily driven by lower net interest and trading income and lower net other operating income, partially offset by credit and other impairment reversals in the current year.

Macquarie declared a final dividend of A$3.85 per share, compared with a final dividend of A$4.50 last year.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.