M.D.C. Holdings (MDC) Declares $0.50 Dividend

M.D.C. Holdings said on April 17, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share ($2.00 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.50 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 9, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 10, 2023 will receive the payment on May 24, 2023.

At the current share price of $39.81 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.02%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.03%, the lowest has been 2.40%, and the highest has been 7.22%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.15 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.87 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.26. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.64%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 630 funds or institutions reporting positions in M.D.C. Holdings. This is an increase of 21 owner(s) or 3.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MDC is 0.16%, an increase of 0.71%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 16.70% to 72,654K shares. The put/call ratio of MDC is 6.51, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.04% Downside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for M.D.C. Holdings is $36.21. The forecasts range from a low of $28.28 to a high of $45.15. The average price target represents a decrease of 9.04% from its latest reported closing price of $39.81.

The projected annual revenue for M.D.C. Holdings is $3,903MM, a decrease of 31.74%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $3.12.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

WELLS FARGO MASTER TRUST - Wells Fargo Factor Enhanced Small Cap Portfolio holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 2.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MDC by 3.51% over the last quarter.

Bank Of Montreal holds 8K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares, representing an increase of 3.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MDC by 99.90% over the last quarter.

Brookfield Asset Management holds 41K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company.

Groesbeck Investment Management holds 15K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares, representing an increase of 29.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MDC by 99.86% over the last quarter.

DFQTX - U.s. Core Equity 2 Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 189K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

M.D.C. Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1972. MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries, which operate under the name Richmond American Homes, have built and financed the American Dream for more than 210,000 homebuyers since 1977. MDC's commitment to customer satisfaction, quality and value is reflected in each home its subsidiaries build. MDC is one of the largest homebuilders in the United States. Its subsidiaries have homebuilding operations across the country, including the metropolitan areas of Denver, Colorado Springs, Salt Lake City, Las Vegas, Phoenix, Tucson, Riverside-San Bernardino, Los Angeles, San Diego, Orange County, San Francisco Bay Area, Sacramento, Washington D.C., Baltimore, Orlando, Jacksonville, Seattleand Portland. MDC's subsidiaries also provide mortgage financing, insurance and title services, primarily for Richmond American homebuyers, through HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company, respectively. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol 'MDC.'

