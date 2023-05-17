M & T Bank (MTB) Declares $1.30 Dividend

M & T Bank said on May 16, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.30 per share ($5.20 annualized). Previously, the company paid $1.30 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 31, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 1, 2023 will receive the payment on June 30, 2023.

At the current share price of $112.95 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.60%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.00%, the lowest has been 1.76%, and the highest has been 4.99%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.70 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 2.29 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.37. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.18%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1619 funds or institutions reporting positions in M & T Bank. This is a decrease of 71 owner(s) or 4.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MTB is 0.32%, a decrease of 0.90%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.06% to 161,798K shares. The put/call ratio of MTB is 1.23, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 37.53% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for M & T Bank is 155.34. The forecasts range from a low of 127.26 to a high of $199.50. The average price target represents an increase of 37.53% from its latest reported closing price of 112.95.

The projected annual revenue for M & T Bank is 9,826MM, an increase of 15.44%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 19.29.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 15,153K shares representing 9.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,208K shares, representing an increase of 26.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTB by 84.45% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 6,016K shares representing 3.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,524K shares, representing an increase of 8.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTB by 89.76% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,242K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,238K shares, representing an increase of 0.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTB by 23.96% over the last quarter.

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance holds 4,228K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,019K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,045K shares, representing a decrease of 0.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTB by 24.92% over the last quarter.

M & T Bank Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

M&T Bank Corporation is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. M&T's principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, operates banking offices in New York, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Connecticut, Virginia, West Virginia and the District of Columbia. Trust-related services are provided by M&T's Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies and by M&T Bank.

