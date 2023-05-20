LyondellBasell Industries NV - (LYB) Declares $1.25 Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries NV - said on May 19, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.25 per share ($5.00 annualized). Previously, the company paid $1.19 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 26, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 30, 2023 will receive the payment on June 6, 2023.

At the current share price of $90.89 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.50%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.99%, the lowest has been 3.40%, and the highest has been 12.03%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.08 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.47 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.51. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.13%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1738 funds or institutions reporting positions in LyondellBasell Industries NV -. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 0.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LYB is 0.29%, an increase of 29.03%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.62% to 276,318K shares. The put/call ratio of LYB is 0.82, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.19% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for LyondellBasell Industries NV - is 101.06. The forecasts range from a low of 75.75 to a high of $127.05. The average price target represents an increase of 11.19% from its latest reported closing price of 90.89.

The projected annual revenue for LyondellBasell Industries NV - is 47,517MM, a decrease of 0.05%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.65.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 16,445K shares representing 5.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,568K shares, representing a decrease of 0.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LYB by 11.53% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 10,409K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,416K shares, representing an increase of 19.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LYB by 22.29% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 10,175K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,992K shares, representing a decrease of 17.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LYB by 86.62% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,916K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,769K shares, representing an increase of 1.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LYB by 3.79% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 7,915K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,556K shares, representing a decrease of 33.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LYB by 18.75% over the last quarter.

LyondellBasell Industries Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

LyondellBasell (NYSE: LYB) is one of the largest plastics, chemicals and refining companies in the world. Driven by its employees around the globe, LyondellBasell produces materials and products that are key to advancing solutions to modern challenges?like?enhancing food safety through lightweight and flexible packaging, protecting the purity of water supplies through stronger and more versatile pipes, improving the safety, comfort and fuel efficiency of many of the cars and trucks on the road, and ensuring the safe and effective functionality in electronics and appliances. LyondellBasell sells products into more than 100 countries and is the world's largest producer of polypropylene compounds and the largest licensor of polyolefin technologies.?In 2021, LyondellBasell was named to FORTUNE Magazine's list of the 'World's Most Admired Companies' for the fourth consecutive year.?

Key filings for this company:

