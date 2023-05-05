Lundin Mining (LUNMF) Declares $0.09 Dividend

Lundin Mining said on May 3, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.09 per share ($0.36 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.09 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 1, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 2, 2023 will receive the payment on June 21, 2023.

At the current share price of $5.27 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 6.83%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 172 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lundin Mining. This is a decrease of 15 owner(s) or 8.02% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LUNMF is 0.31%, an increase of 3.05%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.68% to 215,367K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 51.42% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Lundin Mining is 7.98. The forecasts range from a low of 6.31 to a high of $9.27. The average price target represents an increase of 51.42% from its latest reported closing price of 5.27.

The projected annual revenue for Lundin Mining is 2,999MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.50.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 47,581K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 47,728K shares, representing a decrease of 0.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LUNMF by 10.71% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 16,070K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,435K shares, representing an increase of 59.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LUNMF by 183.52% over the last quarter.

COPX - Global X Copper Miners ETF holds 13,733K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,246K shares, representing an increase of 32.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LUNMF by 40.03% over the last quarter.

ANCFX - AMERICAN FUNDS FUNDAMENTAL INVESTORS holds 10,415K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,815K shares, representing an increase of 15.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LUNMF by 32.68% over the last quarter.

QFVOX - Pear Tree Polaris Foreign Value Fund Ordinary Shares holds 10,181K shares. No change in the last quarter.

