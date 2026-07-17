Markets

Lundin Mining Expects $79 Mln Q2 Revenue Boost From Pricing Adjustments

July 17, 2026 — 02:07 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Lundin Mining Corporation (LUN.TO) said its second-quarter revenue is expected to benefit from about $79 million on a pre-tax basis from provisional pricing adjustments on prior-period concentrate sales, primarily reflecting higher prices for previously sold copper and molybdenum.

The company also expects to report realized losses of about $12 million on gold collar contracts during the quarter.

In addition, Lundin expects a non-cash gain of about $31 million from the revaluation of its gold collar contracts, driven by a decline in the gold forward curve. While the gain will increase reported earnings, it will not affect adjusted EBITDA or adjusted earnings.

Lundin Mining is scheduled to release its second-quarter operational and financial results on August 5.

On the Toronto Stock Exchange, Lundin Mining shares closed down 2.55% at C$33.59 on Thursday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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