Last week ten companies soared above the market and achieved double-digit stock gains just last week. All three of the main U.S. stock indexes ended the week with significant gains, due to these massive spikes. With a 6.7% gain, the Nasdaq led the rally, followed by the S&P 500 (4.59%) and the Dow Jones (2.48%). However, while there were many major winners, one that stands out from the group is Lufax Holding Ltd, a Chinese AI company.

Lufax Holding Ltd. Among Highest Performing Stocks Last Week

One of the biggest winners from the previous week was Lufax Holding, whose stock jumped 32% to close Friday at $3.12 from $2.36 the week before. The company’s significant leadership change was well received by investors. Yong Suk Cho resigned as Lufax’s board chairman. Dicky Peter Yip Isntead, a former independent non-executive director, was promptly appointed by the company to the position. Cho is still in charge of Lufax as CEO and executive director even though he resigned as chairman.

Investors are confident in Yip due to his decades of financial expertise. After joining HSBC in 1965, he held a number of high-level roles, including executive vice president at Bank of Communications and CEO of the bank’s China operations. He has also been a member of Sun Hung Kai Properties’ board since 2004.

Investors appeared to embrace the leadership change as a sign that Lufax intends to improve oversight and restore confidence at a vulnerable moment. As a result, Lufax ranked third among the week’s top-performing stocks.

Despite Lufax’s remarkable recent performance, some market analysts think AI stocks might provide better returns in the near future. For example, one obscure AI stock has experienced a notable increase in early 2025, despite the fact that more well-known companies in the industry have seen a 25% decline. AI stocks trading at less than five times earnings may offer greater potential for investors looking for growth at a discount. Nevertheless, Lufax’s recovery demonstrates that, even in the face of internal obstacles, strategic leadership changes can occasionally unlock significant value.

