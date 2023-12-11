Lucid Group CFO Sherry House Resigns

(RTTNews) - Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID), Monday announced that its Chief Financial Officer Sherry House is resigning from the company, effective immediately, to pursue other opportunities.

House will be available in an advisory role through December 31, 2023, to assist in the transition of her duties.

Gagan Dhingra, Lucid's current Vice President of Accounting and Principal Accounting Officer, will additionally serve as interim Chief Financial Officer and Principal Financial Officer, effective immediately.

"I want to thank Sherry for her contributions to the company during her tenure," said Peter Rawlinson, Lucid's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) & Chief Technology Officer (CTO). "She was a key member of our leadership team and a critical player during major corporate moments, including Lucid's public listing in 2021, the production and delivery of Lucid Air, and the recent unveiling of Lucid Gravity. We wish Sherry the best of luck in her next chapter."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.