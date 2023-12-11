News & Insights

Markets
LCID

Lucid Group CFO Sherry House Resigns

December 11, 2023 — 04:19 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID), Monday announced that its Chief Financial Officer Sherry House is resigning from the company, effective immediately, to pursue other opportunities.

House will be available in an advisory role through December 31, 2023, to assist in the transition of her duties.

Gagan Dhingra, Lucid's current Vice President of Accounting and Principal Accounting Officer, will additionally serve as interim Chief Financial Officer and Principal Financial Officer, effective immediately.

"I want to thank Sherry for her contributions to the company during her tenure," said Peter Rawlinson, Lucid's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) & Chief Technology Officer (CTO). "She was a key member of our leadership team and a critical player during major corporate moments, including Lucid's public listing in 2021, the production and delivery of Lucid Air, and the recent unveiling of Lucid Gravity. We wish Sherry the best of luck in her next chapter."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LCID

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.