LSL Property Services (LSLPF) Declares $0.07 Dividend

LSL Property Services said on April 13, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular semi-annual dividend of $0.07 per share ($0.15 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.04 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of April 27, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of April 28, 2023 will receive the payment on June 2, 2023.

At the current share price of $4.15 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.57%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 30 funds or institutions reporting positions in LSL Property Services. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LSLPF is 0.16%, a decrease of 9.01%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.01% to 12,860K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.87% Upside

As of March 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for LSL Property Services is $4.52. The forecasts range from a low of $2.61 to a high of $6.58. The average price target represents an increase of 8.87% from its latest reported closing price of $4.15.

The projected annual revenue for LSL Property Services is $323MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.28.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISV - Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF holds 12K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares, representing an increase of 31.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LSLPF by 0.39% over the last quarter.

DDLS - WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International SmallCap Equity Fund N holds 14K shares.

PACIFIC SELECT FUND - International Small-Cap Portfolio Class I holds 424K shares. No change in the last quarter.

PACIFIC FUNDS SERIES TRUST - PF International Small-Cap Fund Class P holds 33K shares. No change in the last quarter.

ALLIANZ VARIABLE INSURANCE PRODUCTS TRUST - AZL DFA International Core Equity Fund holds 5K shares. No change in the last quarter.

