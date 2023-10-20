LRGF Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of the iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (Symbol: LRGF) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $42.66, changing hands as low as $42.60 per share. iShares U.S. Equity Factor shares are currently trading off about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LRGF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LRGF's low point in its 52 week range is $36.82 per share, with $46.23 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $42.64.

