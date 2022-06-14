Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF, where 11,000,000 units were destroyed, or a 3.6% decrease week over week.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury, which lost 100,000 of its units, representing a 30.8% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior.

VIDEO: LQD, UST: Big ETF Outflows

