LPL Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of LG Display Co Ltd (Symbol: LPL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $5.39, changing hands as high as $5.44 per share. LG Display Co Ltd shares are currently trading up about 7.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LPL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LPL's low point in its 52 week range is $4.23 per share, with $6.685 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $5.41.

