Lowe's (LOW) Stock Moves -1.19%: What You Should Know

In the latest close session, Lowe's (LOW) was down 1.19% at $201.92. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.21% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.97%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 2.15%.

The stock of home improvement retailer has fallen by 7.72% in the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 2.27% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.42%.

The upcoming earnings release of Lowe's will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on August 19, 2026. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $4.26, indicating a 1.62% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $26.25 billion, up 9.54% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $12.48 per share and a revenue of $93.09 billion, demonstrating changes of +1.55% and +7.89%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Lowe's. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. At present, Lowe's boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Lowe's has a Forward P/E ratio of 16.37 right now. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 22.08 of its industry.

We can also see that LOW currently has a PEG ratio of 2.58. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As the market closed yesterday, the Retail - Home Furnishings industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.88.

The Retail - Home Furnishings industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 80, putting it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

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Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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