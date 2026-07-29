Lowe's (LOW) Stock Moves -1.17%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Lowe's (LOW) closed at $215.68, marking a -1.17% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.52%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 2.19%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 1.74%.

Coming into today, shares of the home improvement retailer had lost 1.02% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 1.87%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.92%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Lowe's in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on August 19, 2026. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $4.26, reflecting a 1.62% decrease from the same quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $26.25 billion, up 9.54% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $12.48 per share and a revenue of $93.09 billion, demonstrating changes of +1.55% and +7.89%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Lowe's. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Lowe's is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Investors should also note Lowe's's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 17.49. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 22.85.

Also, we should mention that LOW has a PEG ratio of 2.76. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. Retail - Home Furnishings stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.97 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Retail - Home Furnishings industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 96, this industry ranks in the top 40% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

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Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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