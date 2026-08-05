Louisiana Pacific Q2 Profit Declines

(RTTNews) - Louisiana Pacific (LPX) released earnings for second quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $26 million, or $0.38 per share. This compares with $54 million, or $0.77 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Louisiana Pacific reported adjusted earnings of $28 million or $0.40 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 12.1% to $664 million from $755 million last year.

Louisiana Pacific earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $26 Mln. vs. $54 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.38 vs. $0.77 last year. -Revenue: $664 Mln vs. $755 Mln last year.

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