Loop Capital Initiates Coverage of Bread Financial Holdings (BFH) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 22, 2026, Loop Capital initiated coverage of Bread Financial Holdings (NYSE:BFH) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.23% Upside

As of May 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for Bread Financial Holdings is $95.41/share. The forecasts range from a low of $59.69 to a high of $120.75. The average price target represents an increase of 11.23% from its latest reported closing price of $85.78 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Bread Financial Holdings is 4,740MM, an increase of 79.27%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 31.72.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 396 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bread Financial Holdings. This is an decrease of 213 owner(s) or 34.98% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BFH is 0.09%, an increase of 51.24%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 13.23% to 48,495K shares. The put/call ratio of BFH is 2.44, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 2,756K shares representing 6.82% ownership of the company.

Turtle Creek Asset Management holds 2,431K shares representing 6.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,551K shares , representing a decrease of 4.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BFH by 18.06% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 1,869K shares representing 4.63% ownership of the company.

American Century Companies holds 1,632K shares representing 4.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,531K shares , representing an increase of 6.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BFH by 10.41% over the last quarter.

Allianz Asset Management holds 1,347K shares representing 3.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,147K shares , representing an increase of 14.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BFH by 53.96% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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