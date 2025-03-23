Loop Capital Downgrades FedEx (XTRA:FDX)

Fintel reports that on March 21, 2025, Loop Capital downgraded their outlook for FedEx (XTRA:FDX) from Hold to Sell.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.46% Upside

As of March 19, 2025, the average one-year price target for FedEx is 292,97 €/share. The forecasts range from a low of 184,62 € to a high of 355,08 €. The average price target represents an increase of 29.46% from its latest reported closing price of 226,30 € / share.

The projected annual revenue for FedEx is 96,334MM, an increase of 9.70%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 20.62.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,742 funds or institutions reporting positions in FedEx. This is an increase of 94 owner(s) or 3.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FDX is 0.38%, an increase of 3.82%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.55% to 228,225K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 13,890K shares representing 5.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,155K shares , representing an increase of 5.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FDX by 11.69% over the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 12,391K shares representing 5.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,709K shares , representing a decrease of 2.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FDX by 5.57% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 9,260K shares representing 3.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,870K shares , representing a decrease of 6.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FDX by 5.56% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 9,230K shares representing 3.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,765K shares , representing an increase of 5.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FDX by 12.22% over the last quarter.

VPMCX - Vanguard PRIMECAP Fund Investor Shares holds 8,403K shares representing 3.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,522K shares , representing a decrease of 1.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FDX by 6.47% over the last quarter.

