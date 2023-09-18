Look Under The Hood: FXL Has 15% Upside

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund ETF (Symbol: FXL), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $129.40 per unit.

With FXL trading at a recent price near $112.31 per unit, that means that analysts see 15.21% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of FXL's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc (Symbol: DNB), CACI International Inc (Symbol: CACI), and Confluent Inc (Symbol: CFLT). Although DNB has traded at a recent price of $10.30/share, the average analyst target is 50.49% higher at $15.50/share. Similarly, CACI has 19.85% upside from the recent share price of $317.90 if the average analyst target price of $381.00/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting CFLT to reach a target price of $37.81/share, which is 17.49% above the recent price of $32.18. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of DNB, CACI, and CFLT:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund ETF FXL $112.31 $129.40 15.21% Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc DNB $10.30 $15.50 50.49% CACI International Inc CACI $317.90 $381.00 19.85% Confluent Inc CFLT $32.18 $37.81 17.49%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

