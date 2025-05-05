A Look at System1's Upcoming Earnings Report

System1 (NYSE:SST) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-05-06. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect System1 to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.32.

Investors in System1 are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Overview of Past Earnings

The company's EPS beat by $0.04 in the last quarter, leading to a 1.5% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at System1's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate -0.23 -0.29 -0.42 -0.51 EPS Actual -0.19 -0.34 -0.38 -0.45 Price Change % 2.0% -5.0% -3.0% -10.0%

System1 Share Price Analysis

Shares of System1 were trading at $0.4578 as of May 02. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 76.88%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about System1

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on System1.

System1 has received a total of 1 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Buy. With an average one-year price target of $5.0, the consensus suggests a potential 992.18% upside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and System1, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Summary of Peers Analysis

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for and System1 are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity System1 Buy -21.35% $44.70M -16.60%

Key Takeaway:

System1 is positioned at the bottom among its peers based on the consensus rating. In terms of revenue growth, System1 is also at the bottom with a negative growth rate. The company's gross profit is at the bottom compared to its peers. Additionally, System1 has the lowest return on equity among its peers.

All You Need to Know About System1

System1 Inc develops technology and data science to operate a responsive acquisition marketing platform. It serves customers in the areas of health and wellness, automotive, finance, travel, and entertainment. The company's segment includes Owned and Operated Advertising (O&O); and Partner Network. It generates maximum revenue from the Owned and Operated Advertising (O&O) segment. Geographically, it operates in United States and Other countries.

Breaking Down System1's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining System1's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -21.35% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: System1's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -18.73%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): System1's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of -16.6%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -3.02%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: System1's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 3.43. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for SST

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2025 Benchmark Reiterates Buy Buy Mar 2024 Evercore ISI Group Maintains In-Line In-Line Aug 2023 Benchmark Maintains Buy Buy

