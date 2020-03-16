LOGM Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of LogMeIn Inc (Symbol: LOGM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $75.85, changing hands as low as $69.87 per share. LogMeIn Inc shares are currently trading down about 12.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LOGM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LOGM's low point in its 52 week range is $62.0206 per share, with $86.63 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $71.52.

